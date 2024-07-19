Conflux Trading Up 19.6% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $724.21 million and $33.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.15 or 0.00583467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00109773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00035271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00242608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00069984 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,022,781,359 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,267,189 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,022,605,004.76 with 4,235,104,989.45 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17175503 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $33,329,910.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

