Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $254,997.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

