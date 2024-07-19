Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,319. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

