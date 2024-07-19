Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 689,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 482,276 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $722.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

