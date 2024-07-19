Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.66. Approximately 2,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 570,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

