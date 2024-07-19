Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.99. 4,028,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,294,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

