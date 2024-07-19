Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Up 0.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 593,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,258,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

