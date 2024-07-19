Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX opened at $30.71 on Monday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.