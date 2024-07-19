Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $8.84. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 442,199 shares traded.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
