Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 1,331,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,155,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at $95,466,331.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,344. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $22,535,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 881,344 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

