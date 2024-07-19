Critical Review: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 87.02 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.55 billion 1.08 $695.08 million $24.13 1.89

Analyst Ratings

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy 3 3 5 0 2.18

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24,247.83%. Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $58.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Vital Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45% Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

