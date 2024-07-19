Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Crocs by 47.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CROX opened at $131.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.