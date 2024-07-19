CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,485,280.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $343.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

