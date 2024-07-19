CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $343.05

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $343.05, but opened at $294.51. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $302.42, with a volume of 10,912,413 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.03, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

