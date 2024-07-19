Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Up 0.0 %
Crown Castle stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.