Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.0 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.