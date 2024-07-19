Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

