Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
NYSE:CCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.