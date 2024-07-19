Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
CCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. 2,596,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
