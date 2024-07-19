CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,787,000 after acquiring an additional 810,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

CSX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 1,244,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,735,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

