Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $318.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $280.69 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $185.96 and a 52 week high of $288.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

