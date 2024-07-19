Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00.

On Monday, June 17th, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

