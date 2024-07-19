D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 406,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,521. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

