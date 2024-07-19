DA Davidson Raises S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target to $41.00

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 79,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,138. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

