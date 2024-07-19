Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $26,959.74 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $14.30 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

