Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Daktronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,339 shares of company stock worth $610,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

