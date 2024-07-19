Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:DQ opened at $16.65 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $256,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

