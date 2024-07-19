Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 36,700 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $231,630.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 928,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

