Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 36,700 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $231,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 928,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.