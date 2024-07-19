DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

