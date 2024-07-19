Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13,343.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

