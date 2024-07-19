Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 561,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,756. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

