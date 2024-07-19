Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,827 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 226.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 1.2 %

PCAR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.