Denny’s’ (DENN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,567. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $373.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

