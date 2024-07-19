Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.45 ($27.66) and last traded at €25.55 ($27.77). Approximately 11,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00 ($28.26).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

