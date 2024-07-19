Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Reduce.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
