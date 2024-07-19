Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

