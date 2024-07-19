DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

DXCM stock opened at $110.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

