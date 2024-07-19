Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 688,580 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,947,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 331,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

