Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,866,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

