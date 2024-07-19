Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 340,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,380. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.