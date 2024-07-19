Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Stock Performance
Docebo stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 31,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 168.18 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
