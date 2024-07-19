Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.69. 921,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.