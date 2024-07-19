Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $419.00 at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $507.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.18.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,451. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

