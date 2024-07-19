Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DPZ opened at $407.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.12. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.32.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

