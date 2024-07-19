Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 120,044 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 415.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 7,866,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

