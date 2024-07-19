Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 15,411,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,296,787. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

