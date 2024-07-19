Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

