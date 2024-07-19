Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $352,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

VBK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

