Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,635,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ROK traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.77. 773,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $278.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $344.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

