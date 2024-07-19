Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $754,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 7,558,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

