Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $437.94. The company had a trading volume of 715,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

