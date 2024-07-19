Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

